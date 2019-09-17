Dr. Karl Michalko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Michalko, MD
Dr. Karl Michalko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.
Hand Surgery Associates360 Linden Oaks Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 641-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone was great at Hand Surgery Associates. Dr. Michalko was great. He is a doctor whose is honest and says things how they are. If you have questions he will answer them completely. The two nurses were great as I needed my cast changed multiple times (my fault). The two ladies in the front office were always helpful as was Dr. Michalko’s office assistant who was wonderful with my questions especially about my insurances. Thank you all so for your help and assistance. I appreciate it so much.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386686947
- Brown University, Lifespan Hospital
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Middlebury
Dr. Michalko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michalko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalko has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michalko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalko.
