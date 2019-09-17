Overview of Dr. Karl Michalko, MD

Dr. Karl Michalko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Michalko works at Hand Surgery Associates in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.