Dr. Karl Michalko, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karl Michalko, MD

Dr. Karl Michalko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Michalko works at Hand Surgery Associates in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Michalko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Surgery Associates
    360 Linden Oaks Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 641-0141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Noyes Memorial Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 17, 2019
    Everyone was great at Hand Surgery Associates. Dr. Michalko was great. He is a doctor whose is honest and says things how they are. If you have questions he will answer them completely. The two nurses were great as I needed my cast changed multiple times (my fault). The two ladies in the front office were always helpful as was Dr. Michalko’s office assistant who was wonderful with my questions especially about my insurances. Thank you all so for your help and assistance. I appreciate it so much.
    Heather Wireman — Sep 17, 2019
    About Dr. Karl Michalko, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386686947
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University, Lifespan Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Undergraduate School
    • Middlebury
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Michalko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michalko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michalko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michalko works at Hand Surgery Associates in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Michalko’s profile.

    Dr. Michalko has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michalko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

