Dr. Mihalovits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Mihalovits, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Mihalovits, MD
Dr. Karl Mihalovits, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Mihalovits works at
Dr. Mihalovits' Office Locations
Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 115, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 431-2354
LifeStance Health2801 Buford Hwy NE Ste 100, Brookhaven, GA 30329 Directions (678) 820-7830
Georgia Behavioral Heath Professionals400 Technology Ct SE Ste J, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (770) 431-2354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mihalovits is a very good doctor. He spends the necessary time with me and does not make you feel rushed. I would definitely recommend him for a good psychiatrist.
About Dr. Karl Mihalovits, MD
- 61 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Mihalovits accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihalovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mihalovits has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihalovits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihalovits. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihalovits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihalovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihalovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.