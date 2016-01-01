Dr. Karl Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Miller, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Lung & Critical Care PA9150 Medcom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-3330Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
About Dr. Karl Miller, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1902806011
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Meharry Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.