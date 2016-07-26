Overview of Dr. Karl Mueller, MD

Dr. Karl Mueller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Plastic Surgery Incorporation in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.