Dr. Karl Mueller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Wheeling, WV
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karl Mueller, MD

Dr. Karl Mueller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Mueller works at Plastic Surgery Incorporation in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mueller's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Incorporation
    40 Medical Park Ste 200, Wheeling, WV 26003 (304) 242-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Jul 26, 2016
    I was comfortable with him from the start and extremely happy with everything. Will definitely refer and use him again if needed.
    Rayland, Ohio — Jul 26, 2016
    About Dr. Karl Mueller, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891780755
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mueller works at Plastic Surgery Incorporation in Wheeling, WV. View the full address on Dr. Mueller’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

