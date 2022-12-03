Dr. Karl Nadolsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Nadolsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Nadolsky, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Nadolsky works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids221 Michigan St NE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-8950
-
2
SHMG Diabetes and Endocrinology - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd Fl 2, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 267-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadolsky?
Good
About Dr. Karl Nadolsky, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053567743
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences (GME)
- Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth (GME)
- Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth (GME)
- Nova Southeastern University (COM)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadolsky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadolsky works at
Dr. Nadolsky has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadolsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadolsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadolsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadolsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.