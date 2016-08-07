Dr. Karl Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Olsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Olsen, MD
Dr. Karl Olsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations
Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc.300 Oxford Dr Ste 300, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 683-5300
Synergy Chiropractic of Richland PC969 Eisenhower Blvd Ste L, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (412) 683-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?
Lovvveee him! He is awesome with my son who sees him every 6 months. Highly recommended! The only complaint is the long wait.
About Dr. Karl Olsen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861446205
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- Evanston Hosp-Northwestern
- NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.