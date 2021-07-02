Overview of Dr. Karl Pierce, MD

Dr. Karl Pierce, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Pierce works at Eye Physicians Of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Giddings, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.