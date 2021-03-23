Dr. Karl Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karl Schultz, MD
Dr. Karl Schultz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz's Office Locations
Northeast Georgia Medical Center655 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste C, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 207-4100
Specialty Clinic Of Georgia1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I saw Dr Shultz, he was the first doctor ( out of 3 ) that explained the different parts of the spine in my back and the issues causing my pain well enough for me to make the decision to try surgery or not. Also, he was more conservative in the surgery offered. I would definitely refer this doctor.
About Dr. Karl Schultz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558344507
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Department Of Neurological Surgery, The Emory Clinic and Emory University School Of Medicine
- Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
- Emory University
- Washington and Jefferson College
- Neurosurgery
