Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (54)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD

Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.

Dr. Schwarz works at 305 Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    305 Plastic Surgery
    564 SW 42nd Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 209-1030
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Glow Plastic Surgery
    9104 Falls Of The Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 706-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keralty Hospital Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 12, 2017
    Dr. Schwarz is an outstanding surgeon and practitioner. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, he was a key player on my medical team. He not only rebuilt my chest, he helped make me feel whole again. He listened intently to my questions--no matter how ridiculous they were!--and gave me thoughtful answers. He showed me great compassion and gave me excellent care. Now I am well, have an fantastic prognosis, and my breasts are beautiful! Highly recommend!!!
    Stephanie in Greensboro, NC — Dec 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD
    About Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508072893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of British Columbia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

