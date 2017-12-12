Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD
Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations
-
1
305 Plastic Surgery564 SW 42nd Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 209-1030Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Glow Plastic Surgery9104 Falls Of The Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 706-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarz?
Dr. Schwarz is an outstanding surgeon and practitioner. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, he was a key player on my medical team. He not only rebuilt my chest, he helped make me feel whole again. He listened intently to my questions--no matter how ridiculous they were!--and gave me thoughtful answers. He showed me great compassion and gave me excellent care. Now I am well, have an fantastic prognosis, and my breasts are beautiful! Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Karl Schwarz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508072893
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
- University of British Columbia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Dr. Schwarz speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.