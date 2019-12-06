Dr. Karl Sillay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sillay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Sillay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karl Sillay, MD
Dr. Karl Sillay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Sillay's Office Locations
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 986-1256Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Franklin2001 Mallory Ln Ste 105, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 986-1256
Spring Hill3001 Reserve Blvd Ste 201, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 986-1256
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After years of severe back pain that kept me from doing all the things I really enjoy my PCP recommended that I see Dr. Sillay and I am so glad that I followed his advice. I had back surgery four months ago by Dr. Sillay and I cannot believe how much better I feel! It is remarkable - I am able to keep up with my husband on our daily walks and I am just thrilled! Thank you Dr. Sillay!!!
About Dr. Karl Sillay, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1184734030
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sillay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sillay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sillay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sillay has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sillay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sillay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sillay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sillay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sillay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.