Dr. Karl Stark, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Karl Stark, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Ray County Memorial Hospital and University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Stark works at Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 304, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Aneurysm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 14, 2021
    My Mom is seeing him and he is very good. His office gets back right away and helps connect with other Doctors when you are seeing more doctors for more things. I really appreciate them
    Donna — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Karl Stark, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1699744961
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
    • Truman Med Center / Umkc
    • Truman Med Center
    • UMKC School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Ray County Memorial Hospital
    • University Health Truman Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stark works at Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Stark’s profile.

    Dr. Stark has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

