Dr. Karl Stark, MD
Dr. Karl Stark, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Ray County Memorial Hospital and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 304, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My Mom is seeing him and he is very good. His office gets back right away and helps connect with other Doctors when you are seeing more doctors for more things. I really appreciate them
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- Truman Med Center / Umkc
- Truman Med Center
- UMKC School of Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
