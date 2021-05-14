Overview

Dr. Karl Stark, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Ray County Memorial Hospital and University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Stark works at Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.