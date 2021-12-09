Dr. Karl Staser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Staser, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Staser, MD is a Dermatologist in Arnold, MO.

Locations
Meramec Dermatology3783 Vogel Rd, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (636) 751-0995
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both friendly and professional. Was seen, diagnosed, and treated in a very timely manner at the appointment.
About Dr. Karl Staser, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1992144174
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Staser has seen patients for Acanthosis Nigricans, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Staser speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Staser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.