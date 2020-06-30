Dr. Karl Stiegler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Stiegler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Stiegler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center.
Dr. Stiegler works at
Locations
Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists120 Medical Park Dr, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 567-1123Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of my best medical experiences ever. Dr. Stiegler took his time, listened to my concerns and provided me with all the information I needed for my diagnosis. He is very friendly and genuinely cares for his patients and for the work he does. He is what all doctors should be like. He has performed services for members of my family with the same attitude, effort, care and concern. If you need a surgeon, you found the best and I truly mean that.
About Dr. Karl Stiegler, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245346881
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stiegler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stiegler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stiegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiegler has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiegler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiegler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.