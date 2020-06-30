Overview

Dr. Karl Stiegler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center.



Dr. Stiegler works at Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists in Walterboro, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.