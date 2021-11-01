Overview of Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD

Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Stonecipher works at Laser Defined Vision in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.