Dr. Karl Stonecipher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Stonecipher works at
Laser Defined Vision1002 N Church St Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 288-8823
Carolina Eye Associates3312 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 282-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very impressed with and grateful for the vision care I received from Dr. Karl Stonecipher and his medical teams. Dr. Stonecipher is an excellent ophthalmologist who has a wonderful beside manner, and his credentials are outstanding. The consultation was very meaningful, and the cataract surgeries he recently performed on my eyes have given me the "gift of sight." I no longer have to year prescription eyeglasses, which I have worn since age 16 (I am now 73). I am very grateful.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427172246
Education & Certifications
- McGee Eye Inst
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
