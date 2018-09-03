Dr. Karl Swann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Swann, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Swann, MD
Dr. Karl Swann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Swann's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-2453
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swann is the best surgeon in town. I had two herniated discs iny cervical spine for a long time and I was plaqued with migraines for years. He did my surgery and for the first time I woke up in the hospital with no pain. He is attentive and his nurse and staff are amazing.
About Dr. Karl Swann, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swann accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Swann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.