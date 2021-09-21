Overview

Dr. Karl Szafranski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Hills, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Szafranski works at Duly Health and Care in Orland Hills, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.