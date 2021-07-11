Dr. Karl Undesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Undesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Undesser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karl Undesser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - San Antonio HSC|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
West Valley Medical Group - Caldwell Clinic1906 Fairview Ave Ste 230, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 795-5073Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Valley Cardiology Services745 S Progress Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 795-5073
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
I became a patient in May 2021. Very through doctor. His personality is Warm and cares about his patient. You leave Satisfied about your health ??
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013961242
- Duke University Hospital|Duke University Med Center
- University of Texas - San Antonio HSC|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
