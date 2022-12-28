Dr. Karl Vogelbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogelbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Vogelbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Vogelbach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Arcadia Physical Therapy LLC900 S 1st Ave Ste E, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 247-9202
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice person who happens to be a great doctor. Friendly staff and they are all on the same page working on patient care. Highly recommend Dr. Vogelbach and his office.
About Dr. Karl Vogelbach, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Armenian, German and Italian
Education & Certifications
- LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
