Dr. Karl Waite, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karl Waite, MD

Dr. Karl Waite, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Waite works at Central Florida Retina in Orlando, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL and Flagler Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waite's Office Locations

    Central Florida Retina
    3824 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 425-7188
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Central Florida Retina
    529 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 254-1951
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Palm Coast Office
    99 Old Kings Rd S Ste 1, Flagler Beach, FL 32136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 255-7188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens

  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Stye
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Susan R. - Ormond Beach After experiencing flashes in my peripheral vision, I realized it could be a torn retina & if left untreated, even for a short time, could lead to vision loss. I saw Dr. Cox, from Tomoka Eye and I was immediately sent to see Dr. Waite. He scheduled me for the next day & did painless laser surgery. He's a very caring & competent Doctor (& staff is as well). It was a painless surgery, and I would recommend him immediately.
    About Dr. Karl Waite, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598902579
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Retina Institute Of Hawaii
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Waite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waite has seen patients for Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

