Overview

Dr. Karla Cepeda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cepeda works at Premier Medical Associates P.c. in Monroeville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.