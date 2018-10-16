Overview

Dr. Karla Christo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF SANTA CASA DA MISERICORDIA and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Christo works at Fitchburg Family Medicine in Fitchburg, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.