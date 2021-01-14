See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Karla De Beck, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Chapel Hill, NC
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karla De Beck, MD

Dr. Karla De Beck, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

Dr. De Beck works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Beck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindpath Health
    401 Providence Rd Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 929-8791
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Karla De Beck, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1063503159
    • 1063503159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Davidson College
    • Davidson College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karla De Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Beck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Beck works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Dr. De Beck’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. De Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Beck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

