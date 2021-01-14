Dr. Karla De Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karla De Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karla De Beck, MD
Dr. Karla De Beck, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Dr. De Beck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. De Beck's Office Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health401 Providence Rd Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 929-8791Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Beck?
Excellent tele-visit, to the point. Dr. deBeck is knowledgable, and personable
About Dr. Karla De Beck, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063503159
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Davidson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Beck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Beck works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. De Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.