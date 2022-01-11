Dr. Karla Feindt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feindt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karla Feindt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karla Feindt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Feindt's Office Locations
Wasatch Pediatrics114 E 12450 S Ste 100, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5941Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday4:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feindt is amazing, kind, thorough, and a comforting source of support. Our kids had a couple of unusual health issues throughout their lives and Dr. Feindt was always amazing and provided us with quality information, appropriate referrals, and a sincere, appropriate degree of concern. I HIGHLY recommend and if we were to do it all over again, I wouldn't hessite to line her up.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255313953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Dr. Feindt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feindt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feindt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Feindt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feindt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feindt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feindt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.