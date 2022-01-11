Overview of Dr. Karla Feindt, MD

Dr. Karla Feindt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Feindt works at Wasatch Pediatrics in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.