Overview of Dr. Karla Iacampo, MD

Dr. Karla Iacampo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Iacampo works at L Joel Kessler MD in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.