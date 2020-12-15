Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karla Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karla Kennedy, MD
Dr. Karla Kennedy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
- 1 2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-2971
-
2
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
-
3
Women's Care Specialists PC3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 858-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
Dr. Kennedy took excellent care of me when I had my daughter almost 9 years ago and recently did my robotic hysterectomy. She’s always thorough and listens, always makes me feel like I’m her top priority. I’ve had excellent results and no complications! I would recommend her to anyone seeking excellent and personal OB/GYN care.
About Dr. Karla Kennedy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1720079908
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.