Dr. Karla Kossler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karla Kossler, MD

Dr. Karla Kossler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. 

Dr. Kossler works at Central Illinois OB/GYN in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kossler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Illinois OB/GYN
    326 Fairway Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 451-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Karla Kossler, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1780876961
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karla Kossler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kossler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kossler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kossler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kossler works at Central Illinois OB/GYN in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kossler’s profile.

    Dr. Kossler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kossler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kossler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kossler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kossler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kossler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

