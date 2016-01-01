Overview of Dr. Karla Podrazik, MD

Dr. Karla Podrazik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Podrazik works at Loyola Univ Med Cntr-Int Med in Maywood, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.