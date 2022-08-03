Overview of Dr. Karla Polaschek, MD

Dr. Karla Polaschek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Polaschek works at Medical Arts Associates in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Adenomyosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.