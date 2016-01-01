Overview of Dr. Karla Stephen, MD

Dr. Karla Stephen, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Richmond, Bluegrass Community Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Stephen works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalist Richmond in Richmond, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.