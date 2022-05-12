See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Riverdale, GA
Dr. Karleena Tuggle, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karleena Tuggle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Riverdale, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University Coll Med and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tuggle works at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Healthcare Foundation - Southern Regional LLC
    11 Upper Riverdale Rd SW, Riverdale, GA 30274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 897-7546
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Obesity
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2022
    I am very satisfied with Dr. Tuggle’s work. She helped me make the best decision for surgery. She gave me all the information and support needed every step of the way. God knows how grateful I am with my decision and choosing the best doctor. She is very professional. Dr. Tuggle and Dr. Evans have guided me to a better version of myself.
    Virginia — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Karleena Tuggle, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467609107
    Education & Certifications

    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • howard university hospital
    • Howard University Coll Med
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karleena Tuggle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuggle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuggle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuggle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuggle works at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tuggle’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuggle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuggle.

