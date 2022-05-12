Dr. Karleena Tuggle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuggle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karleena Tuggle, MD
Overview
Dr. Karleena Tuggle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Riverdale, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University Coll Med and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Prime Healthcare Foundation - Southern Regional LLC11 Upper Riverdale Rd SW, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 897-7546Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very satisfied with Dr. Tuggle’s work. She helped me make the best decision for surgery. She gave me all the information and support needed every step of the way. God knows how grateful I am with my decision and choosing the best doctor. She is very professional. Dr. Tuggle and Dr. Evans have guided me to a better version of myself.
About Dr. Karleena Tuggle, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- howard university hospital
- Howard University Coll Med
- General Surgery
