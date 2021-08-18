See All Gastroenterologists in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Karlina Patton, MD

Gastroenterology
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karlina Patton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.

Dr. Patton works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri-State Gastroenterology
    425 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 341-3575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
  View other providers who treat Anemia
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?

    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Patton is extremely bright, professional, and pleasant. She is very willing to answer and discuss and questions or concerns you may have. He bedside manner is lovely. She is also caring and provides all needed information with regards to any needed tests performed and results. I would not be concerned with reviews below 5 stars. I have known this Dr. for more than 20 years and been a patient for at least 15 years.
    Amy S. — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Karlina Patton, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386641926
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
