Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karly Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Karly Murphy, MD
Dr. Karly Murphy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins At Greenspring Station Medicine10753 Falls Rd Ste 325, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2926
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karly Murphy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1265850515
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.