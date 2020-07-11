Overview of Dr. Karmel Carothers, MD

Dr. Karmel Carothers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Carothers works at Family Care of Independence in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.