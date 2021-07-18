Overview of Dr. Karmela Chan, MD

Dr. Karmela Chan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.