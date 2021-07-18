Dr. Karmela Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karmela Chan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7548Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Riley J. Williams III MD PC525 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7548
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Karmela Chan is an outstanding specialist but she is also exceptionally kind and she cares about her patients deeply -- beyond the usual level of a professional interest. She is very attentive and she follows through with problems she notices that may not be directly related to her area of specialization. In my view, she has the best possible qualities for someone ho has dedicated her life to the medical profession. Her humanity is remarkable and I consider myself very fortunate to be her patient and to have met her.
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1407053572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Tagalog.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.