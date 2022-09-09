Overview

Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nissan works at Murrieta Valley Pain Specialists in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.