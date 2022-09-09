Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD
Overview
Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Murrieta Valley Pain Specialists25186 Hancock Ave Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am an experienced, close to retirement doctor. I was referred to Dr. Nissan for low back and sciatica pain. I found him very personable . He took time to explain. He listened and gave me the options to choose. He was not in rush to get to the next patient as we see in medical practices these day. He never cut me short even when I was going on the stories which might not have been too relevant to my current medical problem. He was interested. I just enjoyed my visit with him today. I was delighted to see this young energetic doctor practice medicine the way it used to be and I have seen in my earlier years and what I was used to when we did not have corporate medicine HMO PPO time slots bla bla bla. It is clear that he loves what he does and loves to help patients to the best of his abilities. I highly recommend Dr. Nissan.
About Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1497044465
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
