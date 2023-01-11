Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karmina Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. Karmina Choi, MD
Dr. Karmina Choi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
-
1
Wayne Office220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 16, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-4778
-
2
NYP Medical Group Brooklyn263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8515
-
3
St Josephs Regional Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
Dr. Choi is Very patient and thorough. She performed my cancer surgery with excellent results. I hold her in the highest regard and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karmina Choi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114223682
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.