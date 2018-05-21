Dr. Gendo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karna Gendo, MD
Dr. Karna Gendo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Gendo works at
Berkeley Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.3010 Colby St Ste 118, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 644-2316
Allergy & Asthma Medical Group of Diablo Valley Inc370 N Wiget Ln Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 935-6252
Allergy & Asthma Medical Group2305 Camino Ramon Ste 225, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 327-1450
Allergy and Asthma Medical Group350 John Muir Pkwy Ste 180, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 513-3140
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
I found him personable and kind. He spent a lot of time with me, and answered all my questions.
28 years of experience
English, German
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Gendo speaks German.
