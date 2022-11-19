Dr. Karnail Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karnail Dhillon, MD
Overview of Dr. Karnail Dhillon, MD
Dr. Karnail Dhillon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Dr. Dhillon's Office Locations
Assisted Recovery Center of Arizona1000 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 603-1440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I I saw Dr Dylan for over 12 years. He helped me through the hardest times in my life. He helped me heal. But this gagging hand I learned to take steps I never thought I could. Thank you
About Dr. Karnail Dhillon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437257961
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
