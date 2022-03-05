Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD
Overview
Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Jacoby works at
Locations
-
1
Whole Life Medicine & Northwest Institute for Healthy Sexuality13126 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 398-9355Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Integrity Medical Research, LLC6005 244th St SW Ste 121, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Directions (425) 275-0680
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is gentle and understanding.She explains problem well.
About Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841274412
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
