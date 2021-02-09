Overview of Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD

Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Arzoo works at UCLA Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.