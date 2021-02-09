See All Hematologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD

Hematology
4.6 (45)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD

Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Arzoo works at UCLA Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arzoo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Hematologyoncology Burbank
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 842-8252
  2. 2
    181 S Buena Vista St # 33, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 842-8252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306862859
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arzoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arzoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arzoo has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arzoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Arzoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arzoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arzoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arzoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

