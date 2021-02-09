Dr. Arzoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD
Overview of Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD
Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Arzoo works at
Dr. Arzoo's Office Locations
Ucla Hematologyoncology Burbank201 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8252
- 2 181 S Buena Vista St # 33, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8252
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arzoo did wonderful things for my father Darren. After my father was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer , Dr. Arzoo kept his quality of life good for more than 3 years ! Outstanding medical team with the latest treatments and caring staff . Thank you Doctor for the care you provided for my father and for extending his life beyond what we thought could be possible! He always said you were the best ! Thank you again , from the family.
About Dr. Karo Arzoo, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306862859
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
