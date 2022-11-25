Overview of Dr. Karo Isagholian, MD

Dr. Karo Isagholian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Isagholian works at Karo Isagholian MD Inc in Glendale, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.