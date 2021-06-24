Overview

Dr. Karol Dangaran, MD is a Dermatologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Dangaran works at Enhanced Dermatology of Orange County in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.