Dr. Karol Dangaran, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karol Dangaran, MD is a Dermatologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Dangaran works at Enhanced Dermatology of Orange County in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Enhanced Dermatology of Orange County
    17601 17th St Ste 110, Tustin, CA 92780 (714) 790-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 24, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Dangaran for 30 years (on and off) for different issues. I totally trust her! She's the best!
    Jackie — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Karol Dangaran, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225062052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Calif Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ucla Center Health Scis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Ca, Irvine
    Undergraduate School

