Dr. Karol Kremens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karol Kremens, MD
Overview
Dr. Karol Kremens, MD is a Critical Care Anesthesiology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Kremens works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kremens?
About Dr. Karol Kremens, MD
- Critical Care Anesthesiology
- English
- 1235314741
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kremens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kremens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kremens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kremens works at
Dr. Kremens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kremens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kremens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kremens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.