Critical Care Anesthesiology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Karol Kremens, MD is a Critical Care Anesthesiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Kremens works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Karol Kremens, MD

    • Critical Care Anesthesiology
    • English
    • 1235314741
    Education & Certifications

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

