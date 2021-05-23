Dr. Karol Mudy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karol Mudy, MD
Overview of Dr. Karol Mudy, MD
Dr. Karol Mudy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Mudy's Office Locations
Abbott Northwestern Hospital800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-3900
Minneapolis Heart Institute920 E 28th St Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mudy did a fantastic surgical job on my husband's triple bypass. It isn't a fun recovery but the surgery was great. Well done, Dr. Mudy.
About Dr. Karol Mudy, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
