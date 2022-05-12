Dr. Karolina Marinescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karolina Marinescu, MD
Dr. Karolina Marinescu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University/DMC
Cook County Hospital1901 W Harrison St Ste 5380, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My first visit w/Dr. Marinescu and I was very impressed with her knowledge & professionalism!
- Cardiology
- English, Polish
- 1245488949
- Wayne State University/DMC
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Marinescu has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marinescu speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinescu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinescu.
