Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
-
1
MKMG Poughkeepsie/Fishkill2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions
-
2
Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
-
3
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-3111
- 4 672 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 471-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast cancer & had Dr Rojas take out my lump & then Dr nowillo did her magic she is the best Dr kind consitert very kind love her & Dr Rojas too
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1467688424
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
