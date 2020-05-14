See All Plastic Surgeons in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Poughkeepsie, NY
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD

Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.

Dr. Nowillo works at MKMG Poughkeepsie/Fishkill in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Carmel, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
5.0 (140)
View Profile
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
4.2 (30)
View Profile
Courtney Brown, PA-C
Courtney Brown, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Nowillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MKMG Poughkeepsie/Fishkill
    2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct
    241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-5600
  3. 3
    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 471-3111
  4. 4
    672 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 471-3111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CPMC Van Ness Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nowillo?

    May 14, 2020
    I had breast cancer & had Dr Rojas take out my lump & then Dr nowillo did her magic she is the best Dr kind consitert very kind love her & Dr Rojas too
    Diane Fornabia — May 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nowillo to family and friends

    Dr. Nowillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nowillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD.

    About Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467688424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nowillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karoline Nowillo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.