Dr. Karolinne Rocha, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karolinne Rocha, MD

Dr. Karolinne Rocha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with Cleve Clin Found

Dr. Rocha works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Keratoconus and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rocha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute
    167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park
    1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park
    5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blindness
Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blindness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2017
    Dr Rocha has taken care of my husband, father-in-law, and myself. We each had a very extensive eye assessment, followed by cataract surgery, with my husband and myself having symfony (multifocal) lenses inserted. The improvement for each of us has been a "night and day" experience. I highly recommend Dr Rocha, she has treated each one of us with great care and attention, whilst being very professional. Dr Rocha has extensive knowledge, ability, and passion for everything eye related.
    Debbie Newman in Mount Pleasant, SC — Jul 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karolinne Rocha, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1699098053
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleve Clin Found
    Residency
    • Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinc Found
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karolinne Rocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rocha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rocha has seen patients for Blindness, Keratoconus and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

