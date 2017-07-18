Dr. Karolinne Rocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karolinne Rocha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with Cleve Clin Found
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Rocha has taken care of my husband, father-in-law, and myself. We each had a very extensive eye assessment, followed by cataract surgery, with my husband and myself having symfony (multifocal) lenses inserted. The improvement for each of us has been a "night and day" experience. I highly recommend Dr Rocha, she has treated each one of us with great care and attention, whilst being very professional. Dr Rocha has extensive knowledge, ability, and passion for everything eye related.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Female
- 1699098053
- Cleve Clin Found
- Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Cleveland Clinc Found
- Ophthalmology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Rocha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocha accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocha has seen patients for Blindness, Keratoconus and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rocha speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocha.
