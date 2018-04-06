Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD
Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Art Museum2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions
Dr. Echols is amazing. She was able to diagnose my condition right away. She prescribed traditional and non-traditional methods to manage my symptoms. Her bedside manners are exceptional. She even placed messages about my laboratory results in Jeff MyChart. I had no anxiety going into surgery with her.
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Medical Center of Louisiana
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Integrative Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Echols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echols accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echols has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Echols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.