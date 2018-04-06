Overview of Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD

Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Echols works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.