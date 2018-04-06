See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4.7 (161)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD

Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Echols works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Echols' Office Locations

    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Bladder Surgery
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Bladder Surgery

Treatment frequency



Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Echols is amazing. She was able to diagnose my condition right away. She prescribed traditional and non-traditional methods to manage my symptoms. Her bedside manners are exceptional. She even placed messages about my laboratory results in Jeff MyChart. I had no anxiety going into surgery with her.
    About Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1992716419
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical Center of Louisiana
    Residency
    • University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Integrative Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Echols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Echols accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Echols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Echols works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Echols’s profile.

    Dr. Echols has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    161 patients have reviewed Dr. Echols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

