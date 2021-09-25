Dr. Karomibal Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karomibal Mejia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karomibal Mejia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Locations
Karomibal Mejia, MD15825 Bellaire Blvd Ste D, Houston, TX 77083 Directions (832) 945-3181Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Karomibal Mejia, MD1601 Main St Ste 309, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (832) 945-3181Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very happy with outcome. Know his stuff
About Dr. Karomibal Mejia, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861750044
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center--Clinical Cardiology
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr, Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Autonoma de Santo Domingo
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.