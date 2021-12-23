Dr. Amor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karrie Amor, MD
Overview
Dr. Karrie Amor, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Greg Pearson MD915 Gessner Rd Ste 950, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Amor for dermatology treatment off and on since 2012. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karrie Amor, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053576231
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amor has seen patients for Impetigo, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Amor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.